Richard Williams, legendary guitarist and founding member of rock bank Kansas, joins WGN Radio’s Dave Plier to talk about their concert this weekend at The Chicago Theatre, the early days forming the band and recording their first album, the evolution of rock, and more!
Musician Rich Williams of classic rock band Kansas: Carrying on for 50 years
by: Ben Anderson
