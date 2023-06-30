Rock legend Bryan Adams joins WGN Radio’s Dave Plier to talk about the stories behind his biggest hits including ‘The Summer of ’69’, ‘Run to You’, ‘Heaven’, ‘It’s Only Love’, the thrill of working with the late Tina Turner, and his passion for touring. He will be on stage with Joan Jett on Sunday, July 2, 2023 at the Allstate Arena. Bryanadams.com

