HOLLYWOOD, CA – DECEMBER 04: Herb Alpert performs onstage during a celebration of Carole King and her music to benefit Paul Newman’s The Painted Turtle…
HOLLYWOOD, CA – DECEMBER 04: Herb Alpert performs onstage during a celebration of Carole King and her music to benefit Paul Newman’s The Painted Turtle Camp at the Dolby Theatre on December 4, 2012 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images for The Painted Turtle Camp)
HOLLYWOOD, CA – DECEMBER 04: Herb Alpert performs onstage during a celebration of Carole King and her music to benefit Paul Newman’s The Painted Turtle…
HOLLYWOOD, CA – DECEMBER 04: Herb Alpert performs onstage during a celebration of Carole King and her music to benefit Paul Newman’s The Painted Turtle Camp at the Dolby Theatre on December 4, 2012 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images for The Painted Turtle Camp)