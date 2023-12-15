Music legend Smokey Robinson, member of the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters’ Hall of Fame, Kennedy Center Honors recipient, winner of the National Medal of Arts, a Grammys Living Legend Award, inclduing an Honorary Doctorate from Howard University, helped shaped the sound of Motown with close friend Berry Gordy. WGN Radio’s Dave Plier talks to Smokey about his historic journey in music and in life. Geneseetheatre.com, smokeyrobinson.com.

