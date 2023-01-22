Entertainment legend Pat Boone joins Dave to celebrate 88 years on the planet, 70 years in show business, hosting his own ABC television series “The Pat Boone Chevy Showroom,” which featured top-name guests including Ella Fitzgerald, Nat ‘King’ Cole, Connie Frances, Roy Rogers, Frankie Avalon, and Tony Bennett, among many others. Among his numerous awards and accolades, Boone has sold 45 million records worldwide, has 13 gold singles, two gold albums and a platinum album, and has recorded over 2,300 songs…more than any recording artist in recorded music history.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction