What’s your favorite Joan Jett song?

WGN Radio’s Dave Plier talks to Rock N’ Roll legend and pioneer Joan Jett about her beginnings with ‘The Runaways’, ‘The Blackhearts’, her biggest hits, fighting sexism and her long-time partnership with songwriter/producer Kenny Laguna. Joan will be on stage at the Allstate Arena with Bryan Adams on Sunday, July 2, 2023. joanjett.com