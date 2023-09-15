Music icon Herb Alpert joins WGN Radio’s Dave Plier to celebrate 80 years in the recording studio, the success of A&M records, and the legacy of his unmistakable sound as he plays The Vic Theatre on Saturday, September 16th and Sunday, September 17th, 2023.
Music icon Herb Alpert trumpeting new music and a tour, back in Chicago
by: Ben Anderson
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Dave Plier
Fridays 6-10pm
Saturdays 3-5pm