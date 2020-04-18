Listen Now
Dave Plier

Mike Rowe: “Essential Workers are Critical During the Pandemic”, New Season of ‘Deadliest Catch’, ‘Returning the Favor’ New Book ‘About Your Father’

Dave Plier

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PHOTO: Mike Rowe. Courtesy of mikeroweworks.org

WGN Radio’s Dave Plier welcomes Mike Rowe, host of ‘Dirty Jobs’ and ‘Returning the Favor’ to talk about the current state of the American job market, why all jobs are essential, the new season of the Discovery Channel’s ‘Deadliest Catch’ and his mom’s new book ‘About Your Father’.  For more information, visit Mikeroweworks.org. You can find the shows Mike works on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ReturningTheFavor/ and https://www.aboutyourfatherbook.com

Share this story

Dave Plier Fridays 11pm-1am, Sundays 3-5am DavePlier

Dave invites high-profile guests including legendary actors, musicians, sports figures and the newsworthy for in-depth conversations every week. (Click for more.)

Is your company open for business and ready to serve customers? Join our “Chicago-area ‘Open for Business’ directory” and let our audience know.

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular