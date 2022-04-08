It’s Micky Dolenz of the Monkees, who joins WGN Radio’s Dave Plier to talk about a half a century of music, their Emmy award winning TV series, The Monkees friendship with The Beatles, opening act Jimi Hendrix and lifelong friendships. Micky Dolenz will be at Rialto Square Theatre on Wednesday, April 13 at 7:30 PM for a concert honoring the contribution of his bandmates – the late Davy Jones, Mike Nesmith & Peter Tork – in song and with personal multimedia footage of the legendary performers. For tickets, visit rialtosquare.com.

