WGN’s Dave Plier welcomes ABC7 Chicago’s Cheryl Scott to talk about her work with the American Red Cross and the Great Chicago Blood Drive on Wednesday, January 11th and Thursday January 12th. Make an appointment to give blood as soon as possible by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

All hours are 7 A.M to 7 P.M.

Wednesday, January 11th:

Navy Pier

600 E Grand Ave, Chicago, IL 60611

Foglia YMCA

1025 N Old McHenry Rd, Lake Zurich, IL 60047

Highland Parks and Recreation Fieldhouse

2450 Lincoln St, Highland, IN 46322

Thursday, January 12th:

Hyatt Regency Schaumburg, Chicago

1800 E Golf Rd, Schaumburg, IL 60173

Tinley Park Convention Center

18451 Convention Center Dr, Tinley Park, IL 60477

CSO Multiplex

1301 E 47th St, Chicago, IL 60653

North Township Social Center at Wicker Park

2215 Ridge Rd, Highland, IN 46322