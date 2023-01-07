WGN’s Dave Plier welcomes ABC7 Chicago’s Cheryl Scott to talk about her work with the American Red Cross and the Great Chicago Blood Drive on Wednesday, January 11th and Thursday January 12th. Make an appointment to give blood as soon as possible by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
All hours are 7 A.M to 7 P.M.
Wednesday, January 11th:
Navy Pier
600 E Grand Ave, Chicago, IL 60611
Foglia YMCA
1025 N Old McHenry Rd, Lake Zurich, IL 60047
Highland Parks and Recreation Fieldhouse
2450 Lincoln St, Highland, IN 46322
Thursday, January 12th:
Hyatt Regency Schaumburg, Chicago
1800 E Golf Rd, Schaumburg, IL 60173
Tinley Park Convention Center
18451 Convention Center Dr, Tinley Park, IL 60477
CSO Multiplex
1301 E 47th St, Chicago, IL 60653
North Township Social Center at Wicker Park
2215 Ridge Rd, Highland, IN 46322