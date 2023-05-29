WGN Radio’s Dave Plier welcomes the Honorable Denis McDonough, Secretary of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to salute our fallen on Memorial Day, the PACT Act, combatting homelessness and the mental health services available for veterans.
by: Ashley Bihun
Posted:
Updated:
