This Sunday morning, we celebrate Frank’s Sinatra’s Greatest Duets on ‘The Sinatra Hours with Dave Plier’! You’ll hear the voices of Tony Bennett, Celine Dion, Michael Buble’, Willie Nelson, Jimmy Buffet, Tanya Tucker and Barbara Streisand… along with early collaborations with Bing Crosby, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., Elle Fitzgerald and Elvis Presley. Plus, a conversation with Frank’s former manager and friend Tony Oppedisano and Frank’s daughter, Nancy Sinatra. It all starts at 6:30am CST on AM720, wgnradio.com and on smart speakers everywhere!
Listen to ‘The Sinatra Hours with Dave Plier: The Duets’, Sunday Morning starting at 7am!
by: Ben Anderson
PHOTO: Collection of covers and cd of singer Frank Sinatra. Courtesy of DavePlier/RetailFirst/SS 1435976720KRAFT74
Dave Plier
Fridays 6-10pm
Saturdays 1-3pm