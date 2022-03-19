This Sunday morning on ‘The Sinatra Hours with Dave Plier’, songs include ‘It’s Sunday’, ‘Didn’t We’, ‘Baubles, Bangles and Beads’ and ’You are the Sunshine of My Life’. Plus, a conversation with Sinatra biographer James Kaplan and a memorable interview between Frank and Johnny Carson. ’Johnny Carson’ airs weeknights at 9pm cst, on Antenna TV. It all starts at 7am cst on AM720, wgnradio.com and on smart speakers everywhere!
by: Ben Anderson
PHOTO: The Sinatra Hours (Photo courtesy of Dave Plier)
Dave Plier
Fridays 6-10pm
Saturdays 1-3pm