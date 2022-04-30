This Sunday morning on ‘The Sinatra Hours’ you’ll hear classics ‘You are the Sunshine of My Life’, ‘Just One of Those Things’, ‘Luck Be a Lady’, ‘Summer Wind’ and ‘All the Way’. Plus, conversations with journalist and TV host Bill Boggs on his groundbreaking interviews in the 1970’s with Frank Sinatra. It all starts at 7am CST on AM720, wgnradio.com and on smart speakers everywhere!
