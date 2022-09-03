This Sunday morning on ‘The Sinatra Hours with Dave Plier’, we salute ‘The Music of Award Winning Songwriter Sammy Cahn’. You’ll hear classics ‘Come Dance with Me’, ‘Love & Marriage’, ‘Meet Me at the Copa’, ‘September of My Years’ and ‘Pocket Full of Miracles’. Plus, Dave’s conversation Roger Hall, Director of the Sammy (Cahn) Film Awards and a classic interview with WGN Radio legend Roy Leonard and Sammy Cahn. It all starts Sunday at 7am CST on AM720, wgnradio.com or tell your smart speaker to ‘play WGN Radio on Tune In’!

