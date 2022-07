This Sunday morning on ‘The Sinatra Hours with Dave Plier’, you’ll hear classics ‘Sunrise in the Morning’, ‘Come Rain or Come Shine, ‘Sand & Sea, and the rare ‘A Hundred Years From Today’. Plus a conversation about Frank’s most impactful era of music with his friend and former road manager Tony Oppedisano as well as Sinatra’s duets with his children Nancy and Frank Jr.! It all starts at 7am CST on AM720, wgnradio.com and on smart speakers worldwide!

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction