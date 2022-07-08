This Sunday morning on ‘The Sinatra Hours’ with Dave Plier, we’ll celebrate the music and friendship of ‘The Rat Pack’… Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr.! You’ll hear Sinatra classics ‘Sunday Swing Easy’, ‘Summer Wind’ and ‘Drinking Again’, Dean Martin hits including ‘You’re Nobody ‘Til Somebody Loves You’, ‘Volare’ and ‘Make the World Go Away’ and Sammy Davis Jr. with ‘Mr. Bojangles’, ‘I’ve Gotta Be Me’ and ‘The Candyman’. Plus performances in Vegas by Sinatra, Martin and Davis, memories and stories from Deana Martin and Tony Oppedisano and a rare conversation with Frank, Dean and Joey Bishop on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson’! It all starts at 7am CST on AM720, wgnradio.com and on smart speakers worldwide!

