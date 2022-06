This Sunday morning on ‘The Sinatra Hours’ with Dave Plier, you’ll hear classics ‘Oh, What a Beautiful Morning’, ‘You Will Be My Music’, ‘Strangers in the Night’, ‘Ring A Ding Ding’ and ‘Tangerine’. Plus a conversation about what most consider Frank’s most impactful years in music with Sinatra biographer James Kaplan. It all starts at 7am CST on AM720, wgnradio.com and on smart speakers worldwide!

