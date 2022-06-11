This Sunday morning on ‘The Sinatra Hours’, you’ll hear Sinatra classics ‘Day In Day Out’, ‘Come Dance with Me’, ‘Baubles, Bangles & Beads’ and ‘Too Marvelous for Words’. Plus Sinatra stories with the comedian that opened for Frank for nearly 15 years, Chicago’s own Tommy Dreesen! It all starts at 7am CST on AM720, wgnradio.com and on smart speakers worldwide.
