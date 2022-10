This Sunday morning on WGN Radio’s ‘The Sinatra Hours with Dave Plier’ songs include ‘Sunrise in the Morning’, ‘The Good Life’ and Frank’s 1969 cover of ‘Mrs. Robinson’. Since it’s the day before Halloween, we’ll also feature Frank’s 1957 version ‘Witchcraft’ and 1964’s ‘Bewitched’ with Steve Lawrence and the Don Costa Orchestra! It all starts at 7am CST on AM720, wgnradio.com, the WGN Radio app and on smarts speakers worldwide!

