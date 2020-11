This Sunday morning on ‘The Sinatra Hours with Dave Plier’, you’ll hear classics ‘The Christmas Song’, ‘Too Marvelous for Words’, ‘The Coffee Song’, ‘I’ve Got Your Love to Keep Me Warm’ and ‘That’s Life’. Plus, a conversation with author Richard Lertzman on his new book: ‘Deconstrcuting the Rat Pack: Joey, The Mob, The Summit’! It all starts at 6:30am CST on AM720, wgnradio.com or tell your smart speaker to ‘play WGN Radio on Tune In’.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction