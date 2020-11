This Sunday morning on ‘The Sinatra Hours with Dave Plier’, you’ll hear classics ‘It’s Sunday’, ‘All or Nothing at All’, ‘For the Good Times’, ‘One Note Samba’ and Billy Joel cover ‘Just the Way You Are’. Plus, conversations with Frank’s former manager Tony Oppedisano and comedian Tommy Dressen! It all starts at 6:30am CST on AM720, wgnradio.com or tell your smart speaker to ‘play WGN Radio on Tune In’!

