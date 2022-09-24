This Sunday morning on ‘The Sinatra Hours’ with Dave Plier, we’ll celebrate ‘Sinatra in Concert’! LIVE performances from the Great American Songbook and more including: ‘Where or When’, ‘Strangers in the Night’, ‘One for My Baby’, ‘You and Me’ and ‘Thanks for the Memory’. Plus, conversations with comedian Tommy Dreesen about the famous faces that came to see Sinatra perform, and a LIVE performance on ‘The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson’ with special guest Don Rickles! It all starts at 7am CST on AM720, wgnradio.com and on smart speakers worldwide!

