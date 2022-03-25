It’s ‘Sinatra at the Movies’ this Sunday morning on ‘The Sinatra Hours with Dave Plier’ as we celebrate the Oscars, featuring songs from Frank’s film career including ‘From Here to Eternity’, ‘It Happened in Brooklyn’, ‘Pal Joey’ and ‘Ocean’s 11’. Plus, Ben Mankiewicz, host of Turner Classic Movies, will join us to talk about Frank Sinatra’s Academy Award winning movie career! Tune in Sunday at 7am CST on AM720, wgnradio.com and on smart speakers everywhere!
Listen to The Sinatra Hours with Dave Plier: ‘Sinatra at the Movies’, Oscar Sunday at 7am!
by: Ben Anderson
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Dave Plier
Fridays 6-10pm
Saturdays 1-3pm