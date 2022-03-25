It’s ‘Sinatra at the Movies’ this Sunday morning on ‘The Sinatra Hours with Dave Plier’ as we celebrate the Oscars, featuring songs from Frank’s film career including ‘From Here to Eternity’, ‘It Happened in Brooklyn’, ‘Pal Joey’ and ‘Ocean’s 11’. Plus, Ben Mankiewicz, host of Turner Classic Movies, will join us to talk about Frank Sinatra’s Academy Award winning movie career! Tune in Sunday at 7am CST on AM720, wgnradio.com and on smart speakers everywhere!

