Listen to ‘The Sinatra Hours with Dave Plier’ on Sunday Morning at 7am!

Now in our third year, WGNRadio’s The Sinatra Hours with Dave Plier’ just ranked #3 in the latest ratings report. Thank you for listening! This Sunday morning, songs featured include ‘Angel Eyes’, ‘Please Be Kind, ‘Yesterday’, ‘Pick Yourself Up’, ‘Nice & Easy’ and more! Plus… a conversation with Ron Onesti, proprietor of the historic Arcada Theater, on his first-hand experience working with Frank at the Arie Crown Theater in 1984. Tune in Sunday at 7am CST on AM720, wgnradio.com and on smart speakers everywhere!

Dave Plier
Fridays 6-10pm
Saturdays 1-3pm DavePlier

Dave invites high-profile guests including legendary actors, musicians, sports figures and the newsworthy for in-depth conversations every week. (Click for more.)

