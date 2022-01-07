Listen to ‘The Sinatra Hours with Dave Plier’ on Sunday at 7am with Frank’s Manager Tony Oppedisano and Chicago Crooner John Vincent

This Sunday morning on WGN Radio‘s ‘The Sinatra Hours’: songs include “Come Rain or Come Shine” with Gloria Estefan, “Luck Be a Lady” and Frank’s 1960’s cover of “Downtown”. Plus, conversations with Frank’s Manager Tony Oppedisano with a story on Frank’s generosity in Las Vegas and Chicago crooner John Vincent on Frank’s teenage idol years. It all starts at 7am CST on AM720, wgnradio.com and on smart speakers everywhere!
