Listen to ‘The Sinatra Hours with Dave Plier’ on Sunday at 6:30am: ‘Christmas with The Rat Pack’!

This Sunday morning on WGN Radio’s ‘The Sinatra Hours with Dave Plier’, it’s ‘Christmas with the Rat Pack’ featuring an all holiday lineup of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr.! Daughter of legendary crooner Dean Martin, Deana Martin joins Dave to talk about the legacy of her famous family and The Martin family’s friendship with The Sinatra’s. It all starts at 6:30am CST on AM720, wgnradio.com or tell your smart speaker to ‘play WGN Radio on Tune In’!

