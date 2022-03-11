Listen to ‘The Sinatra Hours with Dave Plier’ featuring ‘Sinatra Around the World’: Sunday Morning 7am -9am!

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Columbus police officer who shot and killed 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant last year has been cleared of any criminal wrongdoing, Ohio prosecutors announced Friday.

Bryant was killed in April by Columbus police officer Nicholas Reardon as she swung a knife at a young woman, just seconds after pushing another woman to the ground. Bryant was Black and Reardon is white. Police were responding to a 911 callmade from Bryant's foster home about a group of girls threatening to stab members of the household.