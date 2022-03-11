Listen to ‘The Sinatra Hours with Dave Plier’ featuring ‘Sinatra Around the World’: Sunday Morning 7am -9am!

This Sunday morning, we feature “Sinatra Around the World’ as we celebrate the cities, states and places that Frank put to music. Songs include ‘The Girl from Ipanema’, ‘I Left My Heart in San Francisco’, ‘April in Paris’, L.A. is My Lady’ and ‘Chicago’. Plus, conversations with Frank’s road manager Tony Oppedisano and radio historian Carl Amari. It all starts at 7am CST on AM720, wgnradio.com and on smart speakers everywhere!
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Dave Plier
Fridays 6-10pm
Saturdays 1-3pm