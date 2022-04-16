This Easter Sunday morning on ‘The Sinatra Hours’, you’ll hear Frank’s rendition of ‘Easter Parade’, ‘The Lord’s Prayer’ plus Sinatra classics ‘The Best is Yet to Come’, ‘For the Good Times’, ‘My Way’, ‘Imagination’ and a rare Rat Pack medley! It all starts at 7am CST on AM720, wgnradio.com and on smart speakers everywhere!
Listen to ‘The Sinatra Hours with Dave Plier’, Easter Sunday starting at 7am!
by: Ben Anderson
Posted:
Updated:
The Sinatra Hours with Dave Plier
Dave Plier
Fridays 6-10pm
Saturdays 1-3pm