Listen to ‘The Sinatra Hours: The Duets’, Sunday Morning starting at 6:30am!

This Sunday morning, we celebrate Frank’s Sinatra’s Greatest Duets on ‘The Sinatra Hours’! You’ll hear the voices of Tony Bennett, Celion Dion, Michael Buble’, Willie Nelson, Jimmy Buffet, Tanya Tucker and Barbara Streisand… along with early collaborations with Bing Crosby, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., Elle Fitzgerald and Elvis Presley. Plus, a conversation with Frank’s former manager and friend Tony Oppedisano and Frank’s daughter, Nancy Sinatra. It all starts at 6:30am CST on AM720, wgnradio.com or tell your smart speaker to ‘play WGN Radio on Tune In’!

