This Sunday morning on ‘The Sinatra Hours with Dave Plier’, we celebrate ‘Frank’s Covers’ from the Great American Songbook to Pop Classics from the 40’s through the 80’s. Songs include ‘My Blue Heaven, ‘I Left My Heart in San Francisco’, ‘Mack the Knife’’, ‘I Sing the Songs’, a rare version of ‘Downtown’ featuring daughter Nancy Sinatra (with a sample of ‘These Boots are Made for Walkin’), ‘Tie a Yellow Ribbon’ and ‘Leaving on a Jet Plane’. Plus, a conversation with Chicago crooner John Vincent and Jack Daniels’ Assistant Master Distiller, Chris Fletcher. It all starts at 7am CST on AM720, wgnradio.com and on smart speakers everywhere!
by: Ben Anderson
The Sinatra Hours with Dave Plier
Dave Plier
Fridays 6-10pm
Saturdays 1-3pm