Listen to ‘The Sinatra Hours’, Sunday starting at 6:30am!

As May 14th marks the anniversary of Frank Sinatra’s passing, we will commemorate that day with Frank’s former road manager Tony Oppedisano about Frank’s final days and his legacy in music. Radio historian Carl Amari also joins Dave to share a Mother’s Day clip from Frank Sinatra’s Timex TV show. You’ll also hear Sinatra classics ‘How Little We Know’, ‘Winchester Cathedral’, ‘That’s Life’, ‘The Best is Yet to Come’ and ‘Winners’. It all starts at 6:30am CST on AM720, wgnradio.com or tell your smart speaker to ‘play WGN Radio on Tune In’!
