Listen to ‘The Sinatra Hours’, Sunday starting at 6:30am!

This Sunday morning on ‘The Sinatra Hours’ with Dave Plier, you’ll hear Sinatra classics ‘Summer Me, Winter Me’, ‘You Will Be My Music’, ‘Just the Way You Are’ and a rare LIVE version of ‘My Kind of Town’. Plus a conversation about Frank’s early years as a teen idol with Chicago’s own John Vincent and a story about Frank’s unofficial association with Jack Daniels. It all starts at 7am CST on AM720, wgnradio.com or tell your smart speaker to ‘play WGN Radio on Tune In’!
