Listen to ‘The Sinatra Hours’, Sunday Morning starting at 7am!

VERACRUZ, Mexico (AP) — Hurricane Grace closed in on Mexico's Gulf shore as a major Category 3 storm late Friday, drenching small fishing towns and beach resorts as it headed for its second landfall in the country in two days.

The storm had lost power while crossing over the Yucatan Peninsula on Thursday, swirling through Mexico's main tourist strip, but it rapidly drew in power from the relatively warm Gulf of Mexico as it moved toward the country's mainland.