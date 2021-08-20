Listen to ‘The Sinatra Hours’, Sunday Morning starting at 7am!

This Sunday morning on WGN Radio’s ‘The Sinatra Hours’ with Dave Plier’, we’ll feature Sinatra classics ‘It Had to Be You’, ‘There Used to Be a Ballpark’, ‘Too Close For Comfort’, ‘Just One of Those Things’ and ‘Come Fly With Me’. Plus, a 1973 medley with screen legend Gene Kelly and a story of Sinatra’s own self-imposed retirement in the early 70’s with former manager and friend Tony Oppedisano. It all starts at 7am CST on AM720, wgnradio.com or tell your smart speaker to ‘play WGN Radio’.
