Listen to ‘The Sinatra Hours’, Sunday Morning starting at 6:30am!

This Sunday morning, songs include ‘Sunrise in the Morning’, ‘The Good Life’, ‘Pick Yourself Up’, ‘That’s Life’, ‘Anytime, I’ll Be There’ and Frank’s 1969 cover of ‘Mrs. Robinson’. Plus, conversations with entertainer Frank Stallone on his new documentary ‘Stallone: Frank, That Is’ including stories of seeing Frank in concert and being called out on stage by Ol’ Blue Eyes himself. It all starts at 6:30am CST on AM720, wgnradio.com or tell your smart speaker to ‘play WGN Radio on Tune In’.

