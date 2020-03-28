Listen to ‘The Sinatra Hours’, Sunday Morning starting at 6:30am!

One of Chicago's Very Own has recorded a new PSA for Chicago's Very Own with an important message targeted toward older listeners. Bob Newhart, who was born in Oak Park and grew up in the Chicago area before embarking on his legendary comedy career, recorded the announcement stressing that older adults are the most vulnerable to COVID-19 coronavirus. "Together, but also apart," Newhart says in the PSA, "families across America can help keep our generation safe and healthy." He adds, "You should also consider ways of getting food and other necessities brought to your house from family or friends."

The creation of the PSA was coordinated through WGN Radio weekend host Dave Plier, who is also chairman of Chicago's Museum of Broadcast Communication, with production from WGN Radio Creative Director Chris Duffy. You'll be hearing the PSA on 720 WGN and the WGN Radio digital stream during the days ahead and you can also listen to it on-demand by clicking below.