This Sunday morning on ‘The Sinatra Hours’: Songs include ‘It’s Sunday’, ‘Didn’t We’, ‘Baubles, Bangles and Beads’ and ’You are the Sunshine of My Life’. Plus, a conversation with Sinatra biographer James Kaplan and a memorable interview between Frank and Johnny Carson. ’Johnny Carson’ moves to 9pm cst, starting April 1st on Antenna TV. It all starts at 6:30am CST on AM720, wgnradio.com or tell your smart speaker to ‘play WGN Radio on Tune In’.
Listen to ‘The Sinatra Hours’, Sunday Morning starting at 6:30am!
