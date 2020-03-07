Listen to ‘The Sinatra Hours’, Sunday Morning starting at 6:30am!

This Sunday morning, songs include ‘Oh What a Beautiful Morning’, ‘The House I Live In, a LIVE performance of ‘Luck Be a Lady’ and ‘I Sing the Songs’. Plus, conversations with Frank’s road manager Tony Oppedisano and actor and singer Donny Most! It all starts at 6:30am CST on AM720, wgnradio.com or tell your smart speaker to ‘play WGN Radio on Tune In’.

