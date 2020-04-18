Listen to ‘The Sinatra Hours’, Sunday Morning at 6:30 AM

This Sunday morning on ‘The Sinatra Hours’, you’ll hear classics ‘Spring is Here’, ‘Nice & Easy’, ‘Forget Domani’, ‘Get Happy’, ‘You Make Me Feel So Young’ with Nancy Sinatra and the longest song he ever recorded at nearly ten minutes long… ‘Before the Music Ends’. Plus, a legendary Frank Sinatra story with comedian Tom Dressen. It all starts at 6:30am CST on AM720, wgnradio.com or tell your smart speaker to ‘play WGN Radio on Tune In’!
Dave Plier Fridays 11pm-1am, Sundays 3-5amDave invites high-profile guests including legendary actors, musicians, sports figures and the newsworthy for in-depth conversations every week. (Click for more.)