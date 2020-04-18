Listen to ‘The Sinatra Hours’, Sunday Morning at 6:30 AM

WGN Radio’s Dave Plier welcomes Mike Rowe, host of ‘Dirty Jobs’ and ‘Returning the Favor’ to talk about the current state of the American job market, why all jobs are essential, the new season of the Discovery Channel’s ‘Deadliest Catch’ and his mom’s new book ‘About Your Father’. For more information, visit Mikeroweworks.org. You can find the shows Mike works on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ReturningTheFavor/ and https://www.aboutyourfatherbook.com