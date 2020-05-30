Listen to ‘The Sinatra Hours’ Sunday at 6:30am: Showcasing Sinatra’s Greatest Hits!

This Sunday morning on ‘The Sinatra Hours’, we’ll celebrate ‘Sinatra’s Greatest Hits’! You’ll hear classics ‘You Make Me Feel So Young, ‘Witchcraft’, ‘Love is a Tender Trap’, ‘Something Stupid’, ‘Come Fly with Me’, ‘My Way’ and ‘That’s Life’. It all starts at 6:30am CST on AM720, wgnradio.com or tell your smart speaker to ‘play WGN Radio on Tune In’!
Dave Plier Fridays 11pm-1am, Sundays 3-5amDave invites high-profile guests including legendary actors, musicians, sports figures and the newsworthy for in-depth conversations every week. (Click for more.)