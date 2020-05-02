Listen to ‘The Sinatra Hours’ Sunday at 6:30am: Celebrating the Friendship of Frank Sinatra & Don Rickles!

This Sunday morning on ‘The Sinatra Hours’, we will celebrate the friendship between Frank and legendary comedian Don Rickles, with clips from ‘The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson’ and Dave Plier’s exclusive backstage interview with Don in Vegas from 2016. Since both performers loved being on stage in front of a LIVE audience… we’ll also celebrate all of Frank’s LIVE performances, throughout our program!

It all starts at 6:30am CST on AM720, wgnradio.com or tell your smart speaker to ‘play WGN Radio on Tune In’.