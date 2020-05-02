Listen Now
Startup Showcase with Scott Kitun

Listen to ‘The Sinatra Hours’ Sunday at 6:30am: Celebrating the Friendship of Frank Sinatra & Don Rickles!

Dave Plier

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PHOTO: Frank Sinatra and Don Rickles.

This Sunday morning on ‘The Sinatra Hours’, we will celebrate the friendship between Frank and legendary comedian Don Rickles, with clips from ‘The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson’ and Dave Plier’s exclusive backstage interview with Don in Vegas from 2016. Since both performers loved being on stage in front of a LIVE audience… we’ll also celebrate all of Frank’s LIVE performances, throughout our program!

It all starts at 6:30am CST on AM720, wgnradio.com or tell your smart speaker to ‘play WGN Radio on Tune In’.

Share this story

Dave Plier Fridays 11pm-1am, Sundays 3-5am DavePlier

Dave invites high-profile guests including legendary actors, musicians, sports figures and the newsworthy for in-depth conversations every week. (Click for more.)

Paul Harvey

Legendary radio broadcaster Paul Harvey's "The Rest of the Story" is back on WGN Radio weekday mornings.
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular