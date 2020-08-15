Listen to ‘The Sinatra Hours: Sinatra Around the World’, Sunday Morning starting at 6:30am!

This Sunday morning, we feature “Sinatra Around the World’ as we celebrate the cities, states and places that Frank put to music. Songs include ‘The Girl from Ipanema’, ‘I Left My Heart in San Francisco’, ‘April in Paris’, L.A. is My Lady’ and ‘Chicago’. Plus, conversations with Frank’s road manager Tony Oppedisano and radio historian Carl Amari. It all starts at 6:30am CST on AM720, wgnradio.com or tell your smart speaker to ‘play WGN Radio on Tune In’.

