Listen to ‘The Sinatra Hours’ on Sunday starting at 7am!

This Sunday morning on ‘The Sinatra Hours’, you’ll hear classics ‘Fly Me to the Moon’, ‘Sunday Swing Easy’, ‘You Make Me Feel So Young’, ‘Cycles’ and ‘Isn’t She Lovely’’. Plus, a conversation with Sinatra biographer James Kaplan and a classic clip from Frank’s 60’s TV appearance on ‘The Dean Martin Show’. It all starts at 7am CST on AM720, wgnradio.com and on smart speakers everywhere!
Dave Plier
Fridays 6-10pm
Saturdays 1-3pm