This Sunday morning on ‘The Sinatra Hours’, you’ll hear classics ‘Fly Me to the Moon’, ‘Sunday Swing Easy’, ‘You Make Me Feel So Young’, ‘Cycles’ and ‘Isn’t She Lovely’’. Plus, a conversation with Sinatra biographer James Kaplan and a classic clip from Frank’s 60’s TV appearance on ‘The Dean Martin Show’. It all starts at 6:30am CST on AM720, wgnradio.com or tell your smart speaker to ‘play WGN Radio on Tune In’!

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction