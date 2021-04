This Easter Sunday morning on ‘The Sinatra Hours’, you’ll hear Frank’s rendition of ‘Easter Parade’, ‘The Lord’s Prayer’ plus Sinatra classics ‘The Best is Yet to Come’, ‘For the Good Times’, ‘My Way’, ‘Imagination’ and a rare Rat Pack medley! It all starts at 6:30am CST on AM720, wgnradio.com or tell your smart speaker to ‘play WGN Radio on Tune In’.

