Listen to the 1st Anniversary of ‘The Sinatra Hours with Dave Plier’ as we Celebrate Frank’s 105th Birthday: Sunday starting at 6:30am!

This Sunday morning we celebrate the 1st Anniversary of ‘The Sinatra Hours with Dave Plier’ and Frank’s 105th Birthday! You’ll hear Sinatra classics ‘Its Sunday’, ‘Girl from Ipanema’, ‘Mistletoe & Holly’, ‘Cycles’, ‘Let it Snow’ and ‘Sunday Swing Easy’. Plus, a conversation with Frank’s former manager and friend Tony Oppedisano and Chicago’s own Tommy Dressen. It all starts at 6:30am CST on AM720, wgnradio.com or tell your smart speaker to ‘play WGN Radio on Tune In’!
Dave Plier
Fridays 10pm-1am
Saturdays 4-7pm