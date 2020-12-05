Listen to the 1st Anniversary of ‘The Sinatra Hours with Dave Plier’ as we Celebrate Frank’s 105th Birthday: Sunday starting at 6:30am!

Dave Plier
Posted: / Updated:

PHOTO: The Sinatra Hours (Photo courtesy of Dave Plier)

This Sunday morning we celebrate the 1st Anniversary of ‘The Sinatra Hours with Dave Plier’ and Frank’s 105th Birthday! You’ll hear Sinatra classics ‘Its Sunday’, ‘Girl from Ipanema’, ‘Mistletoe & Holly’, ‘Cycles’, ‘Let it Snow’ and ‘Sunday Swing Easy’. Plus, a conversation with Frank’s former manager and friend Tony Oppedisano and Chicago’s own Tommy Dressen. It all starts at 6:30am CST on AM720, wgnradio.com or tell your smart speaker to ‘play WGN Radio on Tune In’!

