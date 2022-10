This Sunday morning on ‘The Sinatra Hours with Dave Plier’, we present ‘The Vegas Way’ featuring music by Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr. Plus, a conversation with Frank’s road manager Tony Oppedisano with a touching story about the friendship between Sinatra and Davis. It all starts at 7am CST on AM720, wgnradio.com, the WGN Radio app and on smart speakers worldwide!

