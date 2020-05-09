Listen Now
Let’s Go Back to the Drive-In with Scott Dehn of Chicagoland’s McHenry Outdoor Theater

Dave Plier

PHOTO: Classic car at the Drive-In/Courtesy of Dave Plier/Retail First/SS

Scott Dehn, proprietor of the McHenry Outdoor Drive-In Theater talks to WGN Radio’s Dave Plier about the resurgence of the Drive-In across the country, the only place to go outside of the house to watch a movie on the silver screen. This weekend’s films include ‘The Flintstones’ and ‘Jurassic Park’. For more information, visit goldenagecinemas.com.

