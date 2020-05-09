Let’s Go Back to the Drive-In with Scott Dehn of Chicagoland’s McHenry Outdoor Theater

Radio Hall of Famer Chuck Schaden looks back at the very beginnings of his long-running radio show ‘Those Were the Days’ which celebrates 50 years this month, interviews with Jack Benny and the stars of the golden age of radio, and the spring edition of ‘Nostalgia Digest’ magazine (and a special discount in partnership with the ‘WGN Radio Theater’) with Steve Darnall. For more information, visit nostalgiadigest.com.