Let’s Go Back to the Drive-In with Scott Dehn of Chicagoland’s McHenry Outdoor Theater

Scott Dehn, proprietor of the McHenry Outdoor Drive-In Theater talks to WGN Radio’s Dave Plier about the resurgence of the Drive-In across the country, the only place to go outside of the house to watch a movie on the silver screen. This weekend’s films include ‘The Flintstones’ and ‘Jurassic Park’. For more information, visit goldenagecinemas.com.
