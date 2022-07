WGN Radio’s Dave Plier and The Drive’s Bob Stroud celebrate rock radio in Chicago and introduce Dave’s radio special ‘Legends of Rock’ featuring rock icons Stevie Van Zandt from Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, Robert Lamm of Chicago, Mick Jones of Foreigner, Rick Nielsen of Cheap Trick, Kevin Cronin of REO Speedwagon and a conversation with Elvis Costello featuring Wendy Snyder.

