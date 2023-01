WGN Radio’s Dave Plier welcomes legendary anchormen Bill Kurtis and Walter Jacobson to celebrate the 50thanniversary of their pairing on WBBM’s ‘THE 10 O’Clock News’. Bill and Walter talk about how they entered the world of broadcasting, their early days launching their iconic newscast, and how they set the tone for local news broadcasts throughout the country.

